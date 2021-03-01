Start Kultur

Road-Movie "Nomadland" gewinnt Top-Globe

Mit ihrem Film "Nomadland" hat Chloé Zhao bereits zahlreiche Filmpreise abgeräumt. Jetzt kommt ein Golden Globe dazu.

Foto: dpa

Beverly Hills/New York. Das Road-Movie "Nomadland" von Regisseurin Chloé Zhao hat den Golden Globe als bestes Filmdrama gewonnen. Das gab der Verband der Auslandspresse in der Nacht zum Montag bekannt.

