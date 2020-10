TikTok-Ärger: Influencerin gibt Still-Tipps – und wird gesperrt

View this post on Instagram

NORMALISE BREASTFEEDING!⁣ ⁣ Last night I posted a video on Tiktok - showing mothers how to descreetly feed their baby's! ⁣ ⁣ Let me first say - I in NO WAY think mothers should have to cover themselves! I'm all about getting the tata's out!!!! But I understand some people feel more comfortable when they are descreet - so this video was showing how it can be done in a way that doesn't cover baby's head and allows eye contact to be maintained!⁣ ⁣ No flesh was shown (the point was IT WAS Descreet, I was wearing ^ this jumper!) and yet the video was removed and I've been blocked from the platform for indecency. However, if I had been dancing around in my underwear without a baby I dare say the video would still be there!! ⁣ ⁣ This sadly is not the first time this has happened, women everywhere are constantly having posts removed for breaching community guidelines over an act that is entirely natural!!!⁣ ⁣ We need to see a change!!! It is not right that society deems women to be purely sexual play things. We can strut around with our bits hanging out but by god, don't dare use them for the purposes of which they were designed. ⁣ ⁣ This is a time that women need all the support they can get - they are unable to attend lactation support groups and are relying on the online community even more so than usual. We should be allowed to support each other without fear of being blocked, judged or criticised! ⁣ ⁣ I have tagged some of the Mummy's helping spread the word this week and we ask that you please stand with us. Share this, or post on your page and/or sign the petition in my bio!⁣ ⁣ We need to make as much noise as we can so maybe one day (hopefully soon) we'll be heard!!!⁣ ⁣ Enough is ENOUGH!!!!! 😡😡😡⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣