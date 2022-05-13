Begeisterung über erstes Bild von Schwarzem Loch in unserer Galaxie

Fr, 13.05.2022, 11.17 Uhr

Ein Team internationaler Astronomen hat das erste Bild des Schwarzen Lochs mitten in unserer Galaxie veröffentlicht. Bei Experten sorgt dies für Begeisterung. The image -- produced by a global team of scientists known as the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration -- is the first, direct visual confirmation of the presence of this invisible object, and comes three years after the very first image of a black hole from a distant galaxy.