Corona: Herbstwelle droht durch Omikron-Subvariante BQ.1.1

With 11 days more data, it is becoming quite clear that BQ.1.1 will drive a variant wave in Europe and North America before the end of November

Its relative share has kept more than doubling every week

It has taken just 19 days to grow 8-fold from 5 sequences to 200 sequences 1/ https://t.co/pPIi0wbNuR pic.twitter.com/NUpzCplcZB